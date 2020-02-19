by Tara Sharp

Executive Director, Kremmling Area Chamber of Commerce



We are pleased to announce the February 2020 Business Of The Month goes to Flowers By Marcia.



As always it is a pleasure to speak with Marcia, similar to the flower arrangements she makes, her smile always brightens my day.

Marcia has been in Kremmling for 17 years and has been ensuring that we had all the essential elements for the perfect special occasion. Marcia is so amazing at what she does because she has been doing flowers for the last 42 years. At Flowers by Marcia you can find flowers, tux rentals, knick knacks, fun boutique clothing, candles and stuff for bath and body.



Flowers By Marcia is moving to a new location, don’t worry she will still be easy to find as she is just moving into the space next to her current location. While we were interviewing her she gave us a tour of her new space. It is going to be perfect!!



Marcia’s work is creative and fun. Whenever I am unsure as to what to do for centerpieces for our special events, Marcia’s creativity comes in and saves the day. Marcia is always open to new things.



When asking Marcia what her favorite thing is about doing business in Kremmling was, it was no surprise when she without hesitation said the people. She loves working with the people.



When Marcia is not working you can find her cross country skiing or hanging out with Bill, she also LOVES playing tennis!!



Marcia, on behalf of the Kremmling Area Chamber of Commerce, we would like to thank you for being an outstanding business in our community!!