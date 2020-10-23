Forest Supervisor adds Sulphur Ranger District to Forest-wide closure

GRANBY, Colo. (Oct. 22, 2020) – The Sulphur Ranger District has been added to the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest’s temporary closure of National Forest land in Grand, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Boulder, Larimer and part of Jefferson counties, effective at noon today. The Routt National Forest will be adjusting its area closure into Jackson county as well.

The impacted counties are currently experiencing severe drought; severely low fuel moisture conditions; a high occurrence of human-caused wildfires; limited capacity for response due to multiple wildfires; and persistent fire-danger weather conditions with no immediate relief in the forecast.

These temporary closures are in place to support the suppression of the three fires currently burning in these counties and to prevent the potential for new fire starts, which impacts the resources available for existing fires. Orders restrict access to all but emergency personnel and persons with a permit authorizing their presence in the closure areas. Drivers authorized to be in the forest are urged to use caution, as many forest roads may be busy with firefighters, fire vehicles, and heavy equipment engaged in suppression and containment efforts.

The Forest Service thanks our partners and the public for their cooperation and understanding of this monumental fire threat. Citizens with specific questions within their area may call their local ranger district offices for more information. Hunters impacted by these closures should visit the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website and will be receiving direct communication from CPW via email.

Closure order and map