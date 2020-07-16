Free physical, ImPact tests at WGHS

West Grand High School has partnered with Middle Park Health to offer FREE physical and ImPact testing for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. If your student is involved in any athletic event, he/she must have a current physical and Impact test on file before participating.

Physicals will be on Saturday, July 18 at Middle Park High School. Please plan to attend according to your last name:

8:00-10:00 am–last names A-E

10:00-12:00 pm–last names F-L

12:00-2:00 pm–last names M-S

2:00-4:00 pm–last names T-Z