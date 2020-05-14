Get Caught Reading

by GCLD Staff

If you’re starting to get a little restless, check out some our librarians’ top book picks as we all stay safer at home. And in case you hadn’t heard, physical library materials are now available for pick up from all our library branches through curbside or drive thru service. Call your local library branch to reserve materials, we’re happy to talk through possibilities with you. Learn more on our website at www.gcld.org.

Emily Pedersen, Hot Sulphur Springs and Kremmling Libraries

A Night Divided by Jennifer Nielsen: A thrilling story of escape and the meaning of freedom, set in Berlin, Germany in the 1960s.



Favorite place to read: a lawn chair in the sun while watching my kids play on the trampoline.

Michelle Gregory, Fraser Valley Library

Sailing Alone Around the World by Joshua Slocum: recommended for anyone with confidence and independence. The author discovers that sailing alone isn’t as solitary as first expected. He also learns an outstanding lesson in working with the tide. It’s an amazing saga of insight and resourcefulness.



Favorite place to read: anywhere possible.

Polly Gallagher, Central Services The Hate U Give by

Angie Thomas: My eyes were opened in this story, and whether based on reality or true fiction,

it helped me step into someone else’s shoes.



Favorite place to read: moved an armchair into my kitchen to take advantage of the sun and the view.

Shelly Mathis, Kremmling Library

I Am Malala by Malala Yousafzai with Christina Lamb: It’s never too late to read an incredible true story! Almost eight years ago, this young activist of women’s rights to education was shot in the face by a terrorist… and survived. I was intrigued by

the culture, gripped by her story, and challenged by her bravery.

Favorite place to read: the loveseat in my bedroom.

Sue Luton, Juniper Library at Grand Lake

The Art of Hearing Heartbeats by Jan-Philipp Sendker: an inspirational love story from 1950s to present. A successful NY lawyer disappears. As his wife and daughter begin their search, a mysterious love letter is discovered from the lawyer to a Burmese woman they have never heard of. The women are intent to discover the truth.



Favorite place to read: in bed to wind down the night!

Tallie Gray, Central Services

Born a Crime by Trevor Noah: the equivalent of sorbet to cleanse the pallet. This refreshing autobiography, is my “go to” when I need a chuckle or to be intrigued by a life different than my own, and listening to his South African accent as Trevor reads stories of his upbringing seems to calm my soul.



Favorite place to read: I break from the couch and work computer, armed with my phone filled

with audiobooks, and walk the wilderness during alpenglow.

Tess Riley, Granby Library

Oh, She Glows Cookbook by Angela Liddon: I’m transitioning to a more plant-based diet, but I don’t want to sacrifice comfort food. This cookbook did not disappoint. Who knew vegan mac and cheese could taste so good?



Favorite place to read: in my overstuffed chair with my cat in my lap.