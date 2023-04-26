Get rolling for Bike and Roll to School Day

Keynote event is set for May 3

Colorado — Bike and Roll to School Day, traditionally known as Bike to School Day, has been expanded this year to acknowledge the numerous modes of active transportation on wheels. It is also an opportunity to establish and promote safe routes and commuting to and from school. It also lays a foundation of sustainable practices that allow students and whole communities to do so.



While Bike and Roll to School Day officially takes place on May 3, every day in May welcomes celebration.



“We have four walk and wheel challenges throughout the year,” says Michelle Mueller, physical education and health teacher at Beattie Elementary School in Fort Collins. “On Bike and Roll to School Day, our final challenge of the year, all students are invited to join me at a location approximately one mile from the school, where we form a huge walk and wheel parade that concludes with greetings from our wellness team, stickers, fresh fruit, and prizes.”



Organizers are encouraged to register their school at walkbiketoschool.org as a way of tracking participation and showing support for active, healthy, safe transportation. Registrations also assist Colorado’s ranking among other participating states.



For this event, CDOT is providing Bike to School Day stickers in English and Spanish on a first-come, first-serve basis. Additional resources and ideas, including downloadable posters in English and Spanish, are available on the CDOT’s Safe Routes to School website at www.codot.gov/programs/bikeped/safe-routes.



Colorado Safe Routes to School is a statewide program of the Colorado Department of Transportation. It works to create and promote safe, accessible, and fun opportunities for kids to walk and bike to and from school.



