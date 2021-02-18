Grand County EMS recognizes Pulliam for over 30 years of service

Allen Pulliam was recently recognized for 30+ years of service with Grand County Emergency Medical Services (GCEMS). Pulliam is currently Deputy Chief and began with EMS in 1990. He has also served as the Pastor of the Gore Range Baptist Church in Kremmling since 1989.



Others recognized in the awards ceremony were:



Captain Erica Mentzer – 2020 Officer of the Year; by a vote of their peers



Becca Polyack; Paramedic with GCEMS – ALS Provider of the Year for 2020; by a vote of their peers



Karla Whitacre and Garrett Sullivan; EMTs for GCEMS BLS provider of the Year for 2020; by a vote of their peers



During the GCEMS badging ceremony, Lt. Chadwick Davis; Lt. Ryan Gallagher; Captain Erica Mentzer; Captain Cory Ziegler were pinned.

Badging Ceremony: Chief EMS Deputy Allen Pulliam, Lt. Chadwick Davis; Lt. Ryan Gallagher; Captain Erica Mentzer; Captain Cory Ziegle and GCEMS Director Robert Good.