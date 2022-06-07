Grand County enters Stage 1 drought



by the Drought Preparedness Committee

On May 26, 2022, the Drought Preparedness Committee declared Grand County in Stage 1 – Drought Warning. Snow water equivalent (SWE) and year-to-date precipitation were fairly close to the median; however, due to persistent poor soil moisture conditions this wasn’t enough snow to fully recover from the ongoing drought, leaving less water in our streams and reservoirs. The standardized precipitation and evapotranspiration index (SPEI) has also indicated intensifying drought conditions due to a dry and windy April. Rapid snowmelt in early May means water was absorbed quickly by the soils evaporated. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) three-month summer outlook points to above average air temperatures and below average precipitation for our region.

For each drought stage, Grand County Drought Preparedness Committee recommends specific water reduction actions for various sectors of outdoor water use. Stage 1 Drought Warning recommendations are listed in the table above. These recommendations are voluntary and not regulatory in nature. However, it is expected everyone will do their part and be proactive instead of reactive – HELP OUT DURING DROUGHT!

About the Grand County Drought Preparedness Plan and Committee:

The Drought Preparedness Committee consists of members representing Grand County, water districts, towns, agricultural interests, golf courses, and environmental groups who look at indicators and triggers and make recommendations to its members about which level of response they feel is most appropriate for the current climate conditions. The committee meets at least once a month between the months of April and September.

More information on the Grand County Drought Preparedness Program, committee, drought stages, routine water conservation practices, and more can be found at https://www.co.grand.co.us/1341/Drought-Preparedness-Program.