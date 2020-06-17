Grand County fishing report for the week of 6-16-20

Williams Fork – Water capacity is 96%. Ramp hours are 6AM to 8PM. Surface temp is 54 early AM warming to 62 at days end. Spring runoff has brought some large logs onto the lake, keep an eye out for them. Currently the Lake Trout bite is slow to fair. All age groups can be found in 45′ to 65′ of water. Frequent moves will keep you on fish. Tubes or grubs tipped with sucker meat will produce some lite hits. Northern Pike are in the shallows lake wide. Working the bays with slow moving top water or suspending hard baits may produce some hits. Rainbows are being caught lake wide around the campgrounds bottom fishing with bait. Casting small spinners or spoons in moving water at the inlet should produce some Rainbows early AM and late PM. Kokanee trollers are catching a fish or two a day but are mostly hooking with with small Lake Trout. Randy H Guide – Fishing with Bernie



Williams Fork: Water level is full. Lake trout are being caught in 40 ro 70 feet of water on small plastics and small spoons tipped with sucker meat. Many of the lake trout have been suspended. Pike are being caught in 5 to 15 feet of water.Lake Granby- Rainbow trout fishing continues to be good to excellent. The key seems to be running water, worms are definitely the best bait. Lake Trout are being caught in 40-80’ of water. Tubes, grubs and spoons are all working well.



