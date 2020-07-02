Grand County fishing report for the week of 6-28-20.

Grand Lake – water temp is 61 in the mornings. Lake trout fishing has been good in 20 to 45 feet of water. Small spoons and tubes tipped with sucker meat has produced most of the lakers. Rainbows and Browns have moved a little deeper and are being caught 15 to 20 feet of water during the day. Trolling has been the most effective technique targeting the browns and rainbows. Sam Hochevar- Guide, Fishing with Bernie

Williams Fork – The lake is finally full. Water capacity is at 100%. Ramp hours are 6AM to 8PM. Surface temp has risen to 59 warming to 62 on a sunny day. The Lake Trout bite has picked up now that the lake has topped off. All age groups can be found in 55′ to 85′. Fish deeper as the day wears on. Tubes and rubber grubs tipped with sucker meat can produce limits for the patient angler. Some Rainbows are being caught lake wide bottom fishing with worms, eggs or Power Bait. Small Rainbows are hitting spinners and flies in the inlet. Northern’s are slow but devoted fishermen are catching a few in the west side bays. Due to lack of population Kokanee trolling is slow with most angler’s boating young Lake Trout. Randy H Guide – Fishing with [email protected]

Lake Granby- Late in the evening rainbow trout are in shallow water eating bugs. Small spoons or flies are working very well. Wait for a rise then cast your offering straight to it. During the day bait on the bottom is producing a few trout. Lake trout are in 40′-90′ of water. Small spoons, tubes or grubs tipped with sucker meat are working very well.

