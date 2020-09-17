Grand County Higher Education announces their fall line-up of classes

Grand County Higher Education is rolling out their fall courses, and there is something for everyone! New this fall is the opportunity to take a course for college credit or earn a Certificate and Badge. Grand County Higher Education (GCHE) provides certification for many of its courses to help individuals build their resume and career opportunities. “Certification comes in the form of a digital certificate that can be printed and a digital badge that can be placed on a resume, website, or online portfolio, and can be shared with business networks. Certification is a great way to promote skills and continue to build upon a resume and increase career opportunities,” said Darcee Kissler, GCHE’s executive director. “Additionally, a new-formed relationship with Adams State University is adding a whole new dimension to learning in Grand County.”



Classes include:

Spreadsheet Fundamentals: September 22 – Digitally Inclusive Learning: Using GSuite to Teach Online and in Person: September 25, October 9th

Business Fundamentals:

A Four-Part Series – Business Fundamentals, Financial Literacy, Marketing Sales, Business Operations, October 13,15,20,22

GSuite Series: Gmail and Calendar: October 6 – GSuite Series: Google Docs and Drive: October 8 Retirement Planning Today a two-part class for adults 50-70: October 28, November 4th Introduction to Quickbooks Online: December 2 – The courses are offered through Grand County Higher Education and are moderately priced. Some scholarships are available based upon need. GCHE’s goal is to reduce barriers to access; please contact them if you are in need of a computer to use for the class.



“This is just the first of many new learning opportunities we have planned for this fall. Keep an eye out as we will be posting more classes later this month. On tap is a culinary “how-to” series as well as a local History Walk,” said Kissler.

Course registration and more information can be found at https://www.grandcountyhighered.org

