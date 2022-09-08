Grand County Historical Association welcomes Colorado artist Clare Scott.

For the month of September her soft pastel paintings will be on full display in the gallery at Cozens Ranch Museum. As a committed soft pastel painter, Clare Scott, uses a simple combination of pigment and binder to create a painting that expresses her love of color. Painting en plein air (outside on the spot) informs her studio work of the hues, shapes, atmosphere and the joy of being in the middle of it all. She uses a painterly style of mark making that is loose and spontaneous; evoking the wonder and beauty of being outside. Clare has received invitations to national juried plein air events. She has been awarded prizes in pastel only art shows, and national art shows that are limited to plein air artwork as well as received awards in plein air events. She is currently represented by Mary Williams Fine Arts in Boulder Colorado. The paintings in the show in September 2022 at Cozens Ranch Museum are both studio and plein air paintings all with the aim to show the beautiful landscape of Northern Colorado through the seasons.



Join us in celebrating these beautiful pieces of art this month and meet the artist herself on Saturday September 17th

from 4-6pm at our monthly Wine & Cheese Art Reception at Cozens Ranch Museum in Fraser. This event will allow you to meet Clare and enjoy an evening of art appreciation with fellow art lovers with a tasty drink and snack. RSVPs are

required for this event. To RSVP please email [email protected] or call 970-726-5488.

Clare’s work will be on display and available for sale during normal museum hours; Thursday-Monday from 10am to 4pm at Cozens Ranch Museum in Fraser. So come by today and check it out!