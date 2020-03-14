Grand County Library District Takes Precautionary Measures in Response to COVID-19

(Grand County, CO) – To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community, all Grand County Library District (GCLD) programs, including Storytimes, book clubs, and other events, will be cancelled from March 15 – April 12.

A reduced number of public computers are available at this time due to recommended social distancing guidelines.

Many library resources are available through www.gcld.org including books, video streaming, research, classes, and activities. Go to eBooks & Learning Tools on our website to access or find more.

Currently, all library locations remain open and operating with normal business hours. We are following recommended protocol for cleaning and disinfecting our facilities and high-use areas, including public computers.

GCLD will maintain continuity of library services to the greatest extent possible while working to provide safe facilities and cooperating with public health authorities.We will continue to monitor the situation to determine when programming and events can resume. We will provide updates with information as it comes.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) or go to Grand County Alerts to receive community notifications.

About Grand County Library District

The mission of Grand County Library District is linking people to boundless opportunities. The District strives to be: an asset for individuals and the community to connect with information and ideas; a trusted source for enrichment and information literacy; and a space for all people to connect, to share, to explore ideas, and to stimulate discovery. The District has five library branches throughout Grand County and has been serving the community for 25 years.