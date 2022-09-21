GRAND COUNTY LIFTS FIRE RESTRICTIONS

GRAND COUNTY, CO – The Grand County Board of County Commissioners supported Sheriff Brett Schroetlin’s recommendation lifting Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, effective Friday, September 23, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. The recommendation reflects a collaborative effort between local fire districts, the Bureau of Land Management’s Kremmling Field Office, the Sulphur Ranger District of the Arapaho National, and the Routt National Forest. Grand County’s federal partners will also be lifting Fire Restrictions.

The Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with its federal partners and local fire districts consistently monitor fire conditions and the necessity of fire restrictions. The decisions surrounding fire restrictions are based on a scientific fire restriction matrix that is used across northwest Colorado. The Sheriff’s recommendation was made after these cooperating agencies jointly reviewed the latest scientific data showing a reduced fire risk in the county.

Sheriff Brett Schroetlin stated, “We followed the fire science into restrictions and our matrix works the same way for assessing this science when we reduce restrictions as well. We are reminding the public who will use fire for recreation or other reasons to exercise safe practices for making an area safe to have a fire, fully extinguish it, and report any unattended fires.”

Help us prevent wildfires and become a steward of these places we all must care for by checking the official source.