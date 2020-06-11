Grand County names Thomas Johnson next IT Director

Grand County has named Thomas Ray Johnson its new Director of Information Systems/CISO. Beginning late June, after current Director Kirk Magnusson departs, Thomas will lead the Grand County Information Systems Department to ensure technologies and systems reliably support county operations in a cost-effective, secure, and empowering manner. Thomas will report to the Grand County Manager, Kate McIntire.

“I am very excited to be afforded the opportunity to use my knowledge and experience in serving Grand County, connecting with the community, and establishing Grand County as my new home.



In many ways, the county and my current interactions with the people fondly remind me of where I grew up in northern Wyoming. Like many of my family members who have held public elected or appointed positions before me, I look forward to serving the community well.”



Thomas has 29 years of information technology, information security, and operations experience — both from a technical and leadership perspective. Prior to this appointment, Thomas held executive and director-level positions focused on Information Technology and Information Security with companies serving both public and private customers across many industries. He also served in the United States Navy as a cryptologic technician (maintenance) with three years and 14 days of sea service. Thomas holds a master of business administration with a focus on information technology management from Capella University.