Grand County OEM Deputy Director nominated for Rookie of the Rookie of the Year

Grand County Board of County Commissioners recognized the Office of Emergency Management’s Deputy Director Alexis Kimbrough’s nomination for Colorado Emergency Management Association’s (CEMA) Rookie of the Year.



Kimbrough was nominated by Joel Cochran, Grand County OEM Director, and Birch Barron, Eagle County’s Director

of Emergency Management.



Barron, who was called on to assist Grand County’s emergency efforts during the East Troublesome Fire, stated in a letter to CEMA: “I was incredibly impressed by the Grand County response and Ms. Kimbrough’s leadership…Situations like this would have pushed many seasoned emergency managers over the edge. The fact that Alexis Kimbrough was able to keep her EOC team functioning smoothly throughout this crisis despite being incredibly new to the emergency management field makes her an excellent candidate for CEMA’s Rookie of the Year award.”



Cochran’s nomination letter detailed Kimbrough’s contribution in the days leading up to and following the explosion of the East Troublesome Fire: “Alexis put into place sheltering operations that were coordinated, a disaster assistance center was established, and a preliminary damage assessment was completed. Alexis managed these activities while continuing to contribute to the public information messages and social media content.”



CEMA is a professional association representing the public, private, volunteer, and non-government organization (NGO) emergency management community in Colorado.



The organization’s role is to provide representation on many state-wide committees, working groups and emergency management program teams.