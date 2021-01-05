Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin Honored as Hometown Hero by Denver Broncos

GRAND COUNTY, CO- On January 3, 2021, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin, was honored by the Denver Broncos as a Hometown Hero during the season finale pregame show. His dedication to serve the public during the days of the East Troublesome Fire was evident in working closely with the fire management teams, daily briefings with the public and patrolling the county alongside his deputies into the late hours of the evening. It is from this dedication that Sheriff Schroetlin late one evening following the fire flare-up, discovered a fire on the C Lazy U Ranch involving their historic 98-year-old barn which was threatening many other nearby buildings. Sheriff Schroetlin’s quick action to request fire resources led to many of the buildings on the ranch being saved.

Sheriff Schroetlin stated after receiving this prestigious recognition, “I am honored and humbled to be recognized. I am proudly accepting this award on behalf of all of the hard-working men and women of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and all of the first responders in Grand County.”

In Fall of 2020, the East Troublesome Fire in Grand County became the 2nd largest wildfire in recorded Colorado history at burning nearly 200,000 acres before it was controlled.