GRAND COUNTY, CO – The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce our participation in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office located at 670 Spring Street in Hot Sulphur Springs. The community is invited to bring their unwanted, unused, or expired medications for safe and secure disposal. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse.



Sheriff Brett Schroetlin emphasized, “A quick stop at the Sheriff’s Office is an easy step that we can all take to protect our loved ones and help keep our community safe. We are proud to partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration to raise awareness about the importance of safely disposing of expired or unused medications in the home.”

Items that will be accepted are prescriptions, prescription patches, prescription medication, prescription ointments, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, samples, and medications for pets.



The following items will NOT be accepted: needles or sharps, aerosol cans (inhalers), thermometers, hydrogen peroxide, medications from businesses or clinics, non-prescription ointments, lotions, or liquids.

The proper disposal of medicines is vital to both protecting the lives of those around us and taking care of our planet. By safely disposing of drugs we help to prevent accessibility and accidental poisoning of children and pets as well as deter misuse by teens and adults. In addition, it prevents medicines from entering our drinking water sources like streams and rivers when poured down the drain or flushed down the toilet.



As a reminder, the secure MedReturn Drug Collection Unit is always available in the front lobby of the Sheriff’s Office 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for easy disposal of excess drugs. Learn more about what is and what is not accepted at: www.co.grand.co.us/1406/Medication-Drop-Off.