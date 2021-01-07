Graves appointed to Zoning Board

by Marissa Lorenz



Grand County native Ralph Graves was recently appointed to serve on the Grand County Planning Commission as

a representative

of District 3.



Graves was presented as a potential member of the Planning Commission by District 3 County Commissioner Kristen Manguso

and was unanimously approved during a consent agenda vote by Commissioners Merrit Linke and Rich Cimino as well.

Graves holds a bachelor of applied science in design and is a project surveyor by profession. He has worked in this field throughout the mountain region since 1998 and for Baseline Surveys out of Breckenridge for the last five years.

Graves is a lifelong resident of Kremmling where he resides with his wife Bernadette and two sons, Parker and Hunter. He is

an avid outdoorsman and a dirt bike/motorbike enthusiast.



On his interest in joining the Planning Commission, Graves notes that he wishes “to become more involved and to gain more experience and knowledge from the other side of my world. As a land surveyor/project manager I see one side and deal with the decisions of [Planning and Zoning]. I don’t necessarily like the decisions within the Summit [Planning and Zoning], as it makes my job more complicated than it needs to be. I hope that I can bring my 25 years of experience in land development to the table and have it be of value to my county.”



The GC Planning Commission consists of nine members, three from each district, who serve three-year terms. The Commission reviews land use proposals within unincorporated Grand County and provides recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners. They help with the ongoing preparation and implementation of the countywide Master Plan and make recommendations on land use regulations and the official zone district map.



Also representing District 3 are Kim Shepton of Kremmling and Marcus Davis of Hot Sulphur Springs.



The Planning Commission meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the County Administrative Building in Hot Sulphur Springs. Meetings are live streamed at co.grand.co.us.