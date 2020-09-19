Gun shot victim in Kremmling

At approximately 9:06 pm September 18, 2020, Grand County Dispatch received a call regarding an adult female with a gunshot wound to the head. Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Kremmling Fire Department and Grand County Emergency Medical Services responded to Red Dirt Reservoir in unincorporated Grand County.

Upon arrival, emergency medical personnel treated a 56 year old victim with a minor gunshot wound above the ear. She was transported to Middle Park Medical Center, Kremmling for treatment.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office arrested Phillip Garcia in connection with this case and an investigation is ongoing.

All individuals involved in this case are from the Denver-Metro area. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.