Hamilton wins 2020 Spirit of Flight award

Penny Rafferty Hamilton, Ph.D., received the 12th Annual Spirit of Flight Award at the annual Spirit of Flight Day held as an outdoor event on Saturday, July 11 at the new location in Westminster, Colorado, close to the Rocky Mountain Metro Airport.



Hamilton, a long-time donor and volunteer for the Spirit of Flight, joins a prestigious group of stellar past award recipients beginning with Michael Castro, Jr. (2013), Bruce Jastrzebski (2014), Fred “Muff” Davis and Just For fun Car Club (2015), Tim Guerrero of Redstone College (2016), Josh Woolley of Centennial Leasing Northern Colorado (2017), Bob Freeman and Mark Stevens of Earth Flight Jet Dragster (2018), and Laura and Tom Larkin (2019).

For over ten years, Dr. Hamilton has supported the mission of Spirit of Flight Foundation to acquire, restore, preserve and display aviation history to honor all American veterans, to educate the general public of the significance of aviation, and to inspire future generations to become involved in aviation and/or aviation history. Hamilton was inducted into both the Colorado Aviation and Women’s Hall of Fame. Her current book is Inspiring Words for Sky & Space Women: Advice from Historic and Contemporary Trailblazers. Penny lives over Lake Granby and is the co-founder of the Grand County Historical Association Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum.

Recently, Penny authored the national aviation history book, America’s Amazing Airports, donating a portion of the proceeds from this important book to the Spirit of Flight mission. Available in print and eBook at www.Amazon.com



The Spirit of Flight collection has been relocated. Looking to the future and the building of a new facility, aviation history continues to be promoted. Conveniently located in Westminster, Colorado at 11025 Dover Street, Suite 600, the world-class History Gallery is now open by appointment and is also open on Spotlight on History days. Visit our web site often for featured events. www.spiritofflight.com