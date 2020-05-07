Hot Sulphur Days cancelled

The reenactment of the Texas Charlee Shoot-out at high noon before the parade is a Hot Sulphur Days tradition. This year Hot Sulphur Days has been cancelled.
It is with regret that the Hot Sulphur Days Committee announces that Hot Sulphur Days 2020 will be cancelled. State regulations related to Covid-19 forbid large gatherings making it impossible to hold our town celebration. While this is disappointing we are hoping to schedule a shortened event later in the summer. Please go to our website: (hotsulphurdays. com), for further details.

To help people who are coping with the Covid-19 epidemic the Hot Sulphur Days committee is donating $500 to the Grand County Rural Health Network. We hope that this donation will help in supporting both the physical and mental health of Grand County residents.

