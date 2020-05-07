Hot Sulphur Days cancelled

It is with regret that the Hot Sulphur Days Committee announces that Hot Sulphur Days 2020 will be cancelled. State regulations related to Covid-19 forbid large gatherings making it impossible to hold our town celebration. While this is disappointing we are hoping to schedule a shortened event later in the summer. Please go to our website: (hotsulphurdays. com), for further details.



To help people who are coping with the Covid-19 epidemic the Hot Sulphur Days committee is donating $500 to the Grand County Rural Health Network. We hope that this donation will help in supporting both the physical and mental health of Grand County residents.