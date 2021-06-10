Hot Sulphur Days welcomes summer

by Marissa Lorenz

Grand County residents know that Hot Sulphur Days signal the beginning of summer when school has finally let out and warm days

lie ahead. And 2021 is no different when the second weekend in June will see food, games, history, and fireworks come together for a celebration of heritage and community.



“Hot Sulphur days is the celebration of small-town America,” says Hot Sulphur Mayor Bob McVay, who encourages everyone to come enjoy the weekend. “We have a parade, games for the kids, a barbecue, fireworks, and a softball game–that’s what small towns are about. We enjoy it thoroughly.”



Friday evening the Kids Carnival will launch the weekend of fun at 6 p.m., with concessions sponsored by the Calgary Church and the traditional Pie Baking contest and sale at the Town Hall.



Pies can be submitted to the contest between 5 and 5:45 p.m., and official judging will begin at 6 p.m. All pies, both whole and sliced, will be up for sale as soon as the contest is over. It is an opportunity to “take home an entry and enjoy the event all over again.” All proceeds go directly back to the Hot Sulphur Days fund.



Saturday will begin with the Boy Scouts presiding over a Flag Ceremony at the HSSP Fire Station before the firefighters start serving up hot griddled pancakes and coffee. Donations are welcome. The Pioneer Village Museum opens at 10:00 a.m. and will offer free admission on both Saturday and Sunday. See the impressive indoor exhibits offering real artifacts that lend a peek into the lives of Grand Countians of the past, from ancient American Indian artifacts to a telephone exchange table to a

piano brought over the Continental Divide.



Then take a stroll through the historic park, walking through the original Hot Sulphur courthouse, reading inscriptions in the first county jail, examining Dan Hoare’s actual forge in the recreated blacksmith shop, and getting the feel

of a country schoolhouse in the 8 Mile School.



The parade begins at noon at Pioneer Park, following an 11:30 lineup, and is free to enter. Amber Flames BBQ and Chef Rob will serve up hot dogs, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs, along with chips, ranch beans, coleslaw, brownies, and drinks. Meals start at $4 for a hot dog meal and go up to $13 for a full rib dinner.



Then the afternoon will be filled with games for young and old, including kids games, kite flying, a greased pole contest, and the firefighters’ challenge.



Live music will begin at 7 p.m. with Tara Rose on guitar and Jack Laub playing mandolin. The evening will end with the Town’s traditional fireworks display at nightfall.



The Calvary Church will host Church in the Park at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and, finally, friendly softball games in the Town Park will complete the weekend of family fun, harkening back to

the earliest summer festivals in Grand County.

For more information, to enter the parade, or to sign up for a free vendor space, visit hotsulphurdays.com.

To join in the fun, make your way to Hot Sulphur Springs anytime this weekend!

Hot Sulphur Days Schedule





Hot Sulphur Days will be held June 11-13 Hot Sulphur Days agenda:

Friday :

• 6-7:30 p.m. Kids carnival games

• 6 p.m. Pie contest/sale



Saturday:

• 8 a.m. Flag ceremony/Pancake

breakfast (@ HSSP Fire Station)

• 10 a.m. Pioneer Village

Museum (Free Admission)

• NOON Parade (11:30 a.m. lineup @ Pioneer Park, Texas Charlie shootout (TBD)

• 12:30 p.m. Smokin’ BBQ in the Park (Ribs!Chicken! Pulled Pork! & MORE)

• 2 p.m. Kids Games, Kite Flying, Greased Pole Contest, Firefighter Challenge

ADDED EVENT: Live music before fireworks 7:00-9:30pm Tara Rose (Guitar) & Jack Laub (Mandolin)

• DARK Fireworks (Please leave pets at home) Sunday:

• 10 a.m. Pioneer Village Museum (Free Admission)

• 10:30 a.m. Church in the Park (Calvary Church @ Town Park)

• 1 p.m. Softball Games (@ Town Park)

HotSulphurDays.com