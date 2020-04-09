Household goods save the day

By Anastasia Button

During a time where low supply on goods are entering recovery as stores are able to fill their shelves many still find it difficult to obtain certain goods. The Grand Gazette has compiled a short list of what readers can supplement or resource to replenish home supply during COVID-19.



Out of hand sanitizer? Ingredients that you will need to make your own:

2/3 cup 99% rubbing alcohol (isopropyl) or 1-cup of high proof vodka (like Everclear)

1/3 cup 100% pure aloe vera gel (buy online if not available in stores)

Optional: 8-10 drops essential oil for smell



Want to make bread but have no yeast? Do this mixture instead:

If a recipe calls for 2 teaspoons of yeast, simply use 1 teaspoon of baking soda and 1 teaspoon of an acid (lemon juice or buttermilk). Alternatively you can find many recipes for beer pizza dough and beer bread that are absolutely fluffy and delicious.

No eggs available to make a yummy baked good?

Combine 1 teaspoon baking soda and 1 tablespoon vinegar. Another option is to use ¼ cup unsweetened applesauce. Running low on cleaner to sanitize your home, workplace and/or car?



Adding 3-4 ounces of a high-proof (120-190 proof) grain alcohol like vodka or whisky to a 32-ounce spray bottle of water is sufficient to disinfect countertops, bathrooms, door knobs, etc.



Other things you can do: No canned food?

Buy raw produce and place in

your freezer or preserve produce through canning with a pressure canner and salt. You may have a neighbor you can borrow a pressure canner from, just remember to continue social distancing during the exchange, sanitize the equipment, and wash your hands immediately.



No pickles for your brats?



To make refrigerator dill pickles, mix sliced cucumbers with vinegar, salt, sugar, dill, garlic and onion. Put them in a jar with a tight lid. Shake the jar a couple of times a day for five days. The pickles will be ready to eat in five days to one week.

