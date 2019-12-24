Jason Cleckler named CEO of Middle Park Health

Date: Dec. 23, 2019

From: Bernie Murphy – Kremmling Memorial Hospital District/Middle Park Health Board of Directors President

On behalf of the Kremmling Memorial Hospital District/Middle Park Health Board of Directors and the entire staff of Middle Park Health, I would like to welcome Jason Cleckler as our new CEO. Jason has a passion for rural healthcare and is a great fit for what we as a board want to achieve in the coming years to continue to serve our communities. The board is committed to continuing our journey in building long-term sustainable health care for the communities we serve, and the depth and breadth of experience as a Colorado rural healthcare leader that Jason will bring to Middle Park Health will help us in achieving our goals.

Jason brings a wealth of experience in leading and developing rural health care to the team at Middle Park Health. He is driven by building healthy and flourishing rural communities, which makes him well suited for the growing communities of Grand County. Jason will be starting with MPH on January 13th, 2020.

Jason began his career as an RN. He has served as an RN in Emergency Departments, ICU, as well as Inpatient Psychiatry Units.

Most recently, Jason served as CEO of Delta County Memorial Hospital, a 49-bed not-for-profit rural hospital in Delta, Colorado, with nine outpatient clinics, home health services and two urgent care centers. During his seven years in Delta County, Jason oversaw significant growth in both facilities and programming and guided the hospital to become a Top 100 Rural Community Hospital three years running.

“It is a true honor to be selected to fulfill this role, and a privilege to join an organization that’s focused on providing access to high quality health care to the communities, residents and visitors throughout Grand County,” said Jason. “I’m thrilled to live and work in an area that is blessed with natural beauty, great outdoor recreation and engaged communities, and I am looking forward to joining the journey of promoting health and wellness through the Mission, Vision and Values of Middle Park Health.”

Jason earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Humboldt State University in California and is currently working toward a Master of Health Care Administration from Capella University in Minnesota. When he’s not working, Jason enjoys cycling, rock climbing, skiing, fly fishing and spending time with his family.

Please join me in welcoming Jason to Middle Park Health and Grand County