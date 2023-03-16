Jason Thoma – Age 53

Jason Thoma was reunited with his Father in heaven on March 11, 2023. He is survived by his parents Rod and Linda Thoma, wife, Bree Thoma, daughters, Alexandra, Elizabeth, Hannah, and Esther Thoma, brother and sister-in-law, Rob and Carol Thoma and sister and brother-in-law, Sharmin and Steve Fischer.



Jason was born in Ft. Collins, CO. He graduated from University High School in Greeley, Colorado. He met Bree Goebel when they were both driving sleighs at Keystone Stables. They were married in Keystone, CO. Jason was a loving husband and father to four wonderful girls. He was devoted to his friends and family. He loved to hunt, camp and enjoyed many hunting trips to the Flat Tops Wilderness Area during his childhood and adult life.



He was the caretaker for Uneva Lake since 2008 and Operations Manager for Summit County Landfill for over 20 years. Jason had a strong sense of community and belonged to Great Divide Cavalry Church. Jason loved the Lord serving Him in Uganda on several short-term trips as well as a mission trip to provide clean drinking water.

A celebration of his earthly life and heavenly homecoming will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge.