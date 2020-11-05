Kara Williams joins Town staff

by Marissa Lorenz

Friday, October 30, was the first day of employment for Kremmling’s new Director of Finance Kara Williams. She comes to the job with a highly complementary education and career experience and says that she is settling into the new position.

“I’m enjoying everything so far,” Williams says of her first week on the job. “Everyone I’ve worked with–everyone I’ve met has been really nice and helpful.”



Originally from Ohio, Williams earned dual degrees in finance and business management from Kent State University. She moved to Colorado with her husband Dalek in 2011 in search of a “better way of life” and to Oak Creek three years ago.



“I love recreating in the mountains–hiking, skiing, biking–anything that will keep me active and enjoying the outdoors,” she explains.

Williams most recently served as the finance manager at the Northwest Colorado Center for Independence, based in Steamboat Springs but working throughout the region with seniors and those with disabilities, ensuring that they find resources for housing, transportation, employment, assistive technology, access to benefits, and independent living services.

“They are such a great group and working there was such a wonderful opportunity,” Williams describes. “I believed in what I did and in what they do. I’ll keep spreading their message/mission. But this was the next career step for me.



“I saw the position for the Kremmling Director of Finance and thought, ‘This is perfect for me; it’s right up my alley. I’m really grateful that the Town and manager agreed,” she continues. “I’m excited about learning new things and excited about the challenges ahead. My goal is to bring my best assets to the town, including positivity, my organizational skills, and my high level of integrity–to implement that in my day-to-day work.”

“We are so excited to have Kara join our team,” Town Manager Dan Stoltman says of Kremmling’s new finance, treasurer, human resource specialist. “It’s not easy to replace someone who held the position for as long as former Treasurer Doris McCallie did, but after a long search, we felt Kara was the right person for the job.”



The Williamses remain in Oak Creek for now with their 3-year-old son Silas, their 12-year-old black lab Tucker, and their 17-year-old cat Mow-Mow. Dalek is the family’s primary caretaker at the moment, allowing Silas’ early years to be spent at home. And Silas, “the cutest little apple of [Kara’s] eye,” loves to read and splash in puddles.



Williams says that, while she’s enjoying the commute for now-

-“It’s beautiful. I love seeing the scenery and wildlife”–her family is looking to move to the area at some point in the future. “I look forward to exploring a new place and becoming an active member of the Kremmling community.”



Williams will be at the Town Hall during regular business hours and will interact with the public in much the same way

as did McCallie, who retired in August after 32 years of service.