Kremmling Chamber Business of the Month Business of the Month

by Tara Sharp

Chamber Executive Director



Kremmling Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce our Business Of The Month for December 2020 goes to Keepsake Christmas Shoppe. We are so lucky to have them as an outstanding business in our community! We talked with Jerri and Randy Thornton to learn more about them and their business.



Briefly, what is Keepsake Christmas Shoppe?

We are an artist consignment shoppe with 30+ artists that allows many Grand County artists to have a home base to sell their art.



Please give a little history of Keepsake Christmas Shoppe.

Keepsake Custom Framing and Gifts, which opened for business in October 2014 as a home based business on Gore Pass, took a turn in August 2018 to what is now Keepsake Christmas Shoppe & Custom

Framing.



The Christmas Shoppe concept was one of those thoughts where, when you first wake up in the morning and think, was that a dream or what? Well, I told Randy and his first words were “no way!” so I called Lorna Babcock, a friend, for a second opinion and to get her thoughts and the whirlwind of Keepsake Christmas Shoppe started to take shape. With Lorna’s background in retail and whimsical artistic creativity, we were off and running. Okay, I was running behind her, just trying to learn and take notes!



Keepsake Christmas Shoppe opened its door November 2018, just two months from making the decision. With a lot of work, Clem Staack, Lorna Babcock , Randy and I pulled it off. Clem made several retail displays which are pieces of art themselves. Randy and I still enjoy running the Shoppe year round at our current location of 411 East Park Avenue in Kremmling. Christmas brings a smile to our customers even in July.



What new things are going on with Keepsake Christmas Shoppe?

The artists who have joined us are like our extended family, and we couldn’t do this without them. We THANK each and everyone of them with a special “Thank You” to Patty Shannon of Looks by Patty, our jewelry artist, for all the extra help when I call with the words, “could you …?”



With so many local artists, we are constantly meeting new members of our community with new artistic wares.

Tell us something we might not know about you or the Keepsake Christmas Shoppe.

The shoppe is whimsical and artistic. We enjoy watercolor painting and just about anything crafty. We also carved out an area for custom picture framing inside the Christmas Shoppe. Call for an appointment or drop in for a quote. With almost twenty years of experience in custom picture framing, we offer great ideas for your framing needs.



Tell us what your favorite part of doing business in Kremmling is.

Meeting so many people and hearing stories about their travels. Many become life long friends after realizing that we reside in Grand County and are now neighbors.



The Kremmling community steps up to lend a helping hand in so many ways, to all residents, which is something you only see in a small community.



Tell us what you do when you are not working at Keepsake Christmas Shoppe.

We enjoy life on Gore Pass, snowmobiling, and next summer we will get back to fishing— Santa needs some sun!



On behalf of The Kremmling Area Chamber Of Commerce we would like to thank you for being an outstanding business. Thank you for all you do!