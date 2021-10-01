Keith H. Browning

April 27, 1946 – February 25, 2021

Keith was born in Steamboat Springs, CO to Quince and Gertrude Browning, the eleventh of twelve children. He spent his youth hauling coal for his dad and haying at the Wheatley ranch. He graduated from West Grand High School in 1964 where he was an outstanding athlete. He played fast pitch softball with his son into his 50s, and was also an avid bowler for many years. Keith’s brothers taught him to hunt and he loved hunting with his son Ben, and brother-in-law Dave Fox. His favorite pastime since retirement was playing the penny slots at the casinos, sharing his prizes with his children.



Keith started his career with Mountain Parks Electric, and G & L Electric owned by his dearest friends George (Buddy) and Leah Gore. One of his greatest honors was to walk their daughter, Dominique, down the aisle at her wedding. He retired in 2011 after a long career as a journeyman electrician with the IBEW in Washington State.



Keith was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings. He is survived by his son Ben, wife Erinn, children Jarrett and Jenna and daughter Tracie, husband Bob, and her son, Devon and ex-wife Betty Fox also, his brothers Richard, Bob, wife Dexta, Jerry, and sister Barbara and approximately 100 nephews and nieces. He valued his life long friends in the Wheatley and Gore families.

Ben, Tracie and families will be in Kremmling Sept 5-6-7 to lay his ashes to rest in his beloved Colorado. You can reach his family at [email protected]