KEMP BREEZE SWA AQUATIC HABITAT IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, Colo. – Anglers who fish the Colorado River near Parshall are getting a chance to weigh in on the planning process for a major river restoration project in the Kemp-Breeze State Wildlife Area. A virtual public meeting is planned for Tuesday, Jan 19 at 6:30 p.m.

The Kemp-Breeze aquatic habitat improvement project is currently in the design phase and still has elements that are open for public input. The goal is to improve river conditions for trout by improving habitat for invertebrates, especially giant stonefly, and for mottled sculpin, as well as enhancing habitat for all life stages of trout. The Kemp-Breeze project is the result of water project agreements between CPW, the Municipal Subdistrict, Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District, Denver Water, and other entities involved in the Windy Gap and Moffat Firming Projects.

The Kemp-Breeze State Wildlife is a popular fishing destination for locals, visitors, and a loyal group of local fishing guides with happy clients in tow.

Anglers and community members interested in hearing more about the proposed changes can attend the Zoom-based public webinar at:https://cpw-state-co.zoom.us/j/86841531694

“We understand the importance of this project to the anglers and the community,” said Jeromy Huntington, Area Wildlife Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “While we have the knowledge to move forward biologically, we want to include the user groups to make sure the final project meets the public’s needs.”

Following the public meeting, the habitat restoration design will be finalized. Construction work is tentatively scheduled to begin late summer 2022, depending on conditions and financing details.