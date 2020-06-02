Kremmling Days and Fire Up the Cliffs 4th of July are still on calendar

There are still plans underway for the traditional Kremmling Days on June 19-20. The theme of this year’s celebration will be Where the Road Ends and the Fun Begins, an Outdoor Paradise.



Kremmling Chamber Director, Tara Sharp believes the Kremmling Chamber can still host the parade and cliff golf safely, and has plans to host those two events during

the third weekend of June.



“We can add more events as we know more,” Sharp says.

Assistant Executive Director Brittany Vanderlinden chimed, “As of today, we have it planned as if it is a go.”



The Chamber says it has been in contact with vendors and entertainment providers but are waiting to see what the state will allow.



The Kremmling Fire Department will participate in the parade, but has already said it would not be providing the traditional BBQ on Friday night or the Kids’ Games on Saturday. The Grand County Friends of the Library has also cancelled all their fundraising events for the summer including the pancake breakfast.



“We may have the longest parade in the history of Kremmling Days,” laughed Board Chair Dawna Heller who hopes people will enter their floats, old trucks and whatever else they can dream-up.



The board is still ironing out details for the parade but plan for the route to begin at the high school and extend to the Kremmling Mercantile parking lot.

Registration is ongoing at https://www.kremmlingchamber.com/



The Cliff Golf still needs BLM approval, but the event will look similar to years before.

The Fire Up the Cliffs 4th of July event also received good news when Sharp notified the board the golden eagles were not nesting this year. The event is expected to take place with individuals remaining in their vehicles for their most part.



According to Ken Wilkinson, owner of Fire in the Sky, who has traditionally done the Kremmling fireworks, the plan is to launch the fireworks from the center of the cliffs.

He is bringing a 16 inch shell again this year, which is the largest commercially available shell. He emphasizes the show will be as big as it normally is.



“The fireworks can be seen all over town from there,” Wilkinson explains of meeting social distancing requirements.















