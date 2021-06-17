Kremmling Days promises a fun-filled weekend

by Marissa Lorenz

Kremmling Days will return in full force in 2021 after the 2020 COVID-19 restrictions meant a greatly modified event last year. Residents and visitors can once again look forward to the traditional Father’s Day weekend filled with festivities and fun!



The Kremmling Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to invite one and all to experience a weekend of music, games, food, and conviviality in the Town Square, stretching from community barbecue and live music on Friday night and to

a pancake breakfast and church service on Sunday morning.



The 2021 event will celebrate Kremmling as the place “where the road ends and the fun begins,” with its many offerings as an “outdoor paradise.”



The Kremmling Preschool will host the BBQ this year after the Kremmling Fire Department indicated it was time to hand over the fundraising event to another local entity. The group will be supported by the Kremmling Rotary Club in serving hot dogs and hamburgers with chips, fruit, and soda. All proceeds will go to the Preschool, helping to encourage the best cognitive, emotional, and physical development of area preschoolers.



Friday night’s dinner will be accompanied by music from A.M. Whiskey, who will return to town with a dose of “hard southern rock” to get the party started. They will play Saturday night as well.



The Chamber will hold their drawing for the winner of the ATV raffle at 5 p.m. The prize is the 2021 Polaris Sportsman 570 that has been visible in front of the Kremmling Chamber since February. Tickets can be purchased up until 4 p.m.



The Friends of the Library will offer a pancake breakfast and bake sale Saturday morning from 7 to 11 a.m., and eager runners can race across town in the Mustang Mile, sponsored this year by the Middle Park Medical Foundation. Sign up, donate, or pick up some schwag at runsignup.com/Race/Info/CO/Kremmling/TheMustangMile/. Registration and check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the West Grand High School on the day of the event.



Kremmling Royalty–consisting of King Omar Dominguez, Queen Emma Daly, and Attendants Isabella Galindo and Alejandro Castanon–and the Kremmling Days parade will make their way down Highway 40, starting at 10 a.m., to the delight of young and old. Be sure to bring a bag to carry all of the treats that are sure to come your way!



The parade will be followed by the Firemen’s games in the Town Square.



For those who may be a little too old to enter into the traditional kids’ games, the West Grand Robotics Team will be providing laser tag in the Bumgarner building adjacent to the Square. Going from 11 a.m. until midnight, a single round is $5, $15 for a 2-hour pass, and $30 for a day pass. All monies will benefit Robotics Club endeavors.



Cliff Golf will begin at 11 a.m. also, during which both seasoned and whimsical golfers will play a 9-hole round of the one-of-a-

kind game, launching balls toward riverside targets from the heights of Kremmling’s iconic cliffs.



Registration for the horseshoe tournament will be held at 11 a.m. at the Kremmling Fairgrounds horseshoe pits. Play begins at noon. Call 970-846-9481 for more information.



Throughout most of the Town event, the Chamber will man (“woman”) the beer garden and Kids’ Zone, and vendors will be present with a variety of goods, from the nostalgic Wild West Soda to chair massages from Lavender Moon Massage to children’s trinkets to churros.



A final pancake breakfast from the Friends of the Library can be shared Sunday morning, and all are invited to a community church service under the open skies at 10 a.m. in the Town Square.



“I am so excited to be a part of putting on Kremmling Days,” Kremmling Assistant Chamber Director Brittany VanderLinden says enthusiastically. “This is an event that means a lot to our community, and I want to make sure that–after COVID–we come back better than ever.



“Kremmling Days isn’t just the kick off to summer but it’s also a celebration that brings the whole community together. That means a lot to us here at the KACOC. We hope to see everyone out next weekend!”



For more information, to sign up as a vendor, or to volunteer for the event itself, contact the Kremmling Area Chamber of Commerce at 970-724-3472 or www.kremmlingchamber.com.



Volunteers will earn $10 Kremmling cash, good at food and other vendors during the event and a Kids’ Zone bracelet, valued at $25, for every four hours of volunteer work. High school students will receive community service hours.