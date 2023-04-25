Kremmling Memorial Hospital District 2023 Election information

The Kremmling Memorial Hospital District is holding an official election for 2 open seats on May 2, 2023 at the Wellness Center located at 109 South 9th St, Kremmling from 7am to 7pm. The following are three bio’s that were written by each of the three candidates. These biographies were written by the candidates and were not edited at all by the Grand Gazette.

Kim Cameron

Middle Park has been my family’s home for five generations. I grew up in Kremmling, Colorado when Doc Ceriani was practicing and still making house calls.

Throughout the years, the community has blessed and enriched my life through many experiences and different opportunities.

I was the editor of the Grand Gazette for ten years, and recently, I returned to teaching middle school at West Grand. I obtained a Bachelor’s of Speech Communication with an emphasis in elementary and middle school education from the University of Northern Colorado.

I am also the mother of four children – who were all raised in Kremmling. My youngest is a sophomore at West Grand High School.

Local healthcare and emergency access have been important to generations of my family in all stages of our lives.

I am proud of our community and am proud that it has prioritized healthcare. The Kremmling Memorial Hospital District was formed from the community’s vision, dedication, and commitment to our hospital and has continued to grow into the Middle Park Health we know today.

I want to ensure that quality healthcare and long-term care remains in Kremmling for my family, friends, the county, and everyone in our District. Our local hospitals and clinics help ensure the vitality of our community – not only by providing healthcare – but also by providing nearly 300 jobs.

In addition to ensuring longevity of quality care, I want to represent what others in the community want and need.

I would be honored to be your board member for another term. I have served on the board for three years as the secretary/treasurer, and before that, I attended meetings as the Grand Gazette.

If you would like to chat about Middle Park Health, my cell is 970-509-0547, and my email is cameronkim@outlook.com.

Thank you, and I appreciate your vote on May 2.

Cindy Multerer

Hi! I’m Cindy Multerer. It is with great excitement that I introduce myself as a candidate for the KMHD/MPH Board of Directors open seat.

I have been a resident of Grand County for 24 years, having raised my two sons in Kremmling. My oldest is an apprentice plumber in Granby; my youngest is a student at Princeton University.

I am passionate about community engagement and involvement, having volunteered as often as possible throughout my many years here. I currently serve on the Board of Directors for the Kremmling Area Chamber of Commerce, a position I have held since late 2018.

I believe that my professional experience and personal values make me the ideal candidate for this role. Out of my 24 years here, I worked for Middle Park Health for 17 of them. This included acting within a leadership position that was vital to the organization and its employees. Because of this, I am in the unique position of intimately understanding the needs of the organization, as well as having the critical knowledge of how it operates.

While I have chosen to move forward with a different position in my career, my heart and commitment steadily remain with MPH and their dedication to providing the best quality health care for our community. In today’s political and financial climate, rural healthcare is at risk of becoming unavailable to our residents, sooner than one might think. It is vital that steps are taken now to avoid a future loss, and I am prepared to do that.

Due to the disparities of healthcare in rural areas, the leadership of MPH has a responsibility to engage and work collaboratively with government officials to address the community healthcare needs, ensuring the viability of hospital services to all residents and guests of Grand County. As a board member, I will be there to support and guide them to fulfill the vision of Middle Park Health for all.

Chris Murphy

I am Christine (Chris) Murphy and I am running for re-election on the KMHD Board of Directors. This would be my 2nd term, and I am currently the vice-chair. I am vested in our health care system and the well-being of our communities. Serving on this board is both an honor and a commitment, both of which I take to heart.

A little background on me; I moved to Silverthorne in 1991, and to Kremmling in 2000. My family includes my husband, Bernie, and our daughter Jacey. We have been business owners in both Summit and Grand Counties; owning Murphy’s Food and Spirits for 20 years and currently owning Grand Appraisal Service. Jacey attended West Grand schools from pre-K through graduating in 2017.

I feel my past and current experiences with other boards and community involvement renders the KMHD Board of Directors a good fit for me. I have served on the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo board, and I am currently on the Grand County Planning Commission. I am also the President of the Middle Park Roping Club.

The history of Kremmling Memorial Hospital, now Middle Park Health, is enduring and treasured; which is why keeping our healthcare local is a focal part of my desire to stay on the Board. We have recently updated and expanded the Kremmling hospital and emergency room. We have brought back past services, brought in new, and continue to expand services in Kremmling. The Granby campus has also been expanded and updated. Our outreach clinics, with our two hospitals, ensure the viability of all facilities – but we need to continue to operate in a responsible manner; both fiscally and in services offered.

I have learned a lot over the past three years, and would like the opportunity to bring those experiences forward into the next four years. I would appreciate your vote on May 2 to continue to serve on the KMHD Board of Directors.