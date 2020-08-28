Kremmling Police Chief finalists announced.

Town Manager Dan Stoltman reports, “After an initial round of interviews for the Police Chief, the hiring committee have invited three to come for in person interviews.”

Finalists are:

Hiram Rivera JR. of the Savannah Police Department in Georgia, currently the Director of Training for the Savannah Police Department



Jesse T. Lisenby a Police officer with the Fort Worth Police Department in Texas, and former US Army Special Forces Engineer Sergeant



Todd Willson a former Kremmling Police officer Stoltman says, “We will conduct the final round of interviews on Tuesday, September 1, and will host an informal community meet and greet with candidates that same day following the conclusion of the interviews. The meet and greet will likely start at 6:00pm, and the venue is TBD.” Follow the Town of Kremmling Facebook page for details.