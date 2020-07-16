Kremmling road improvements

by Marissa Lorenz

Kremmling Public Works Director Jason Bock informs citizens that the Town has begun its summer road improvements and will be in full swing across town in the coming weeks.



A culvert was replaced earlier this week at 11th and Jackson and is awaiting pavement. Drainage at 11th and Kinsey will be cut out and replaced next and then paved. Other paving projects will take place on Railroad Avenue between 3rd and 5th Streets, on the 2100 block of Kinsey Avenue by Mountain Parks Electric, and at the inside radius on the corner of 7th and Central, behind the Post Office.



As contractors begin work on the new Middle Park Health hospital facility, they are digging up and abandoning the old sewer and water lines. 5th Street will be closed next week between Grand and Eagle Avenues for line replacement. The road will be closed, but residential water and sewer service should not be affected.



Updates will be provided by the Public Works Department as projects progress.