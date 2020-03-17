Kremmling Wellness Center Closing

Middle Park Health has been monitoring information regarding the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). The health and well- being of our community is important and after careful discussion we have made the decision to temporarily close until further notice the Wellness Center.



We will be monitoring the situation and providing refunds or extensions to member accounts for lost time.



Information will be sent out through email as things change. Or feel free to call us during business hours at 970-724-3102.



Thank you,

The Wellness Center Team