Lady Mustang JV snags a win while Varsity continues to struggle

by Angie Daly

West Grand parent



On Friday the 12th, the Lady Mustangs’ JV team traveled to Vail Mountain to take on the Gore Rangers. The Lady Mustangs got off to a slow start but led the entire game. The team worked together with some great passing and strong defense. This group of young women worked well together to get their first win of the season.



This same group of fiery ladies played their hearts out Monday night against Middle Park. The game was tight throughout, and this group again did some great things. It came right down to the wire and with some end-of-the-game heroics the Middle Park Panthers tied the game, and it went into overtime. The Panthers came out fighting in overtime and unfortunately, our Lady Mustangs lost the game. During both games, the Mustangs had some great performances from Morgan Nelson, Sage Lechman, Lisi Buller, and Audrey Wheatly.



The varsity team continued to struggle Monday night as they faced off against the Middle Park Panthers. Once again the Mustangs found themselves struggling to get on the board in the first quarter. Turnovers and missed opportunities continue to plague the Mustangs as they found themselves down 4 to 11 at the end of the quarter. Middle Park was relentless with their press but the Mustangs continued to break through the pressure. Missed shots and turnovers led to them being down 9 to 26 at halftime. The second half didn’t get much better. Foul trouble hurt any traction that the Lady Mustangs were able to get going in the second half, and despite getting some great open looks throughout the game the shooting woes continued to follow them throughout the game. Despite scoring 9 points on a fury run in the 4th, the Mustangs lost 23 to 54. The Mustangs continue to play hard but struggle at the free-throw line. Shooting and turnovers continue to pile up, and they just can’t seem to find a way to overcome their mistakes.



The schedule continues to remain tough for the Mustangs as they face Meeker at home on Friday and travel to Soroco on Saturday to face the Rams.