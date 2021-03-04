Lady Mustangs’ claim first win of the season

by Angie Daly

West Grand Parent



On February 26, the Lady Mustangs hosted the Vail Christian Saints. The first quarter saw some tough competition between the two teams and ended with the Saints taking a one-point lead into the second quarter, 8-9. The second quarter found the Lady Mustangs giving up 10 points and only scoring 2 to find themselves down 19 to 10 at half time but the Lady Mustangs were still in the game. The second half found the Saints again going on another big run, outscoring the Mustangs 14 to 4 in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter with some fire, the Lady Mustangs finally put 8 points on the board, but their effort was too little, too late. Castillo was the leading scorer with 9 points followed by E. Daly with 6. There were not many highlights from the game, but they are continuing to work hard.



Tuesday night was a different story for the Lady Mustangs as they faced the Lake County Panthers. The Lady Mustangs came out with an energy yet to be seen this season. They hit the ground running and never looked back. With solid defense and an offense finally making some easy baskets the Mustangs took an early lead and never looked back, they lead the Panthers 16 to 8 at the end of the first quarter. Their newfound confidence allowed them to keep taking it to the Panthers throughout the game and had a lead at halftime of 28 to 13. Every player on the team added to this team effort. The team played together, had some fun, and just looked like a totally different group of young ladies. Schake led the way with 18 points, Castillo followed with 14 and Probst broke through her shooting woes with 10 points. The Lady Mustangs led in every category of the game including rebounds, steals, and assists and finally were able to hold their turnovers to fewer than 20 which was the first time all year.



There are two games remaining in this shortened season. They travel to Walden to take on North Park and will end the season at home on Saturday with a team from the south of the league. If the ladies continue to play as they did against Lake County, we will end the season with three straight wins. Best of luck ladies!!!