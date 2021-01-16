Larry Gene Jones 1941-2021

Larry Gene Jones, 79, of Kremmling, CO went to be with Jesus on January 7 th , 2021, peacefully at his home. Larry was born in Oak Creek, CO on March 5 th , 1941 to Earl and Ella Jones. He was the oldest of 3 boys.



He was raised in logging camps and worked at the family sawmill in Toponas, CO and continued his love for the logging industry making it a lifelong career. Larry loved working for the Arctic Cat snowmobile race team. He also loved traveling the country competing in logging competitions.

In 1974, he married Mildred Mowery of Brighton, CO. They had two children, Allen and Jessica. Larry is survived by his wife Millie, son Allen Jones of Memphis, TN, daughter Jessica (Cale) Smiley and their children Tannar and Logan of Kremmling, CO, brothers Darold Jones of Kremmling, CO and Keith Jones of Grand Junction, CO. He was proceeded in death by his parents Earl and Ella Jones and sister-in-law Erle Lynne Jones.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 16 th at the Smiley residence, 4723 County Road, 22, Kremmling, CO. Please join us any time from noon to 6:00 p.m. for a meal. A reading of Larry’s memoir will be at 12:30 p.m.