Arapaho National Forest

Sulphur Ranger District

Granby, Colo.

Law Enforcement Asking for Photos and Information Related to Williams Fork Fire Cause

GRANBY, Colo., Aug. 22, 2020 – The cause of the Williams Fork Fire burning in Grand County on the Sulphur Ranger District is under investigation. Our fire investigation team is asking the public for help in gathering information about the start of the fire.

If anyone was in the Williams Fork area the night of August 13 or morning of August 14 and has any photos of the area where the fire started, please email them to [email protected]. If you have other information to share, you can call 307-745-2392, option 5, and leave your name and call back number so law enforcement can contact you.

For updates on the Williams Fork Fire, check InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6971/.