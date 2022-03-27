

Leah “Joan” Lee passed away peacefully on March 2, 2022, in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 93. Joan was born April 23 1928, to Joseph and Mildred Sharp in Oak Creek, Colorado. She married her husband George Lee on October 1, 1948, and raised their five children together in the town of Kremmling. While Joan’s biggest job was being a mother and homemaker, she did have various other jobs including babysitting and working at the local Jerry’s Cafe on occasion.

Joan was a devoted wife, mother, and Christian, dedicating much of her time to her faith in God with her church community, sharing the Word of God, reading the Bible, and spending time in prayer & worship.

During her life she enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time in the sun. She had a big heart and was known for helping others in need, including taking on a major role in caring for several grandchildren throughout the years. Joan also greatly enjoyed socializing with her many friends and acquaintances over the years and was always eager to have a good conversation.

Joan was preceded in death by her mother and father as well as her children Keith Lee, (Corliss) Corky Lee, Dorothy Frierson and her husband, George Lee. Joan is survived by her two daughters Leah Nack of Kendallville, Indiana, and Julie Manuel of Kremmling, Colorado, as well as 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Joan touched the lives and hearts of many people throughout her lifetime and will always remain in the hearts of those who loved her.

“Then you will call on me and come pray to me, and I will listen to you. You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.” Jeremiah 29:12

Services will be held at the Kremmling Community Church on April 2, 2022 @ 1:00 p.m. with a potluck to follow at the Bumgarner Building.