It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leslie Bill Watermann of Englewood, Colorado.



Bill passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 after a long battle with complications due to an accident that left him paralyzed. He died peacefully at his home.



While growing up in Colusa and Willows, California, Bill had the opportunity to become an avid hunter. He also enjoyed fishing, flying, skiing, scuba diving and mining for gold. In the early 90s, Bill left California behind and moved to the Dakotas. This is where he started his carpentry business. Eventually he moved to Kremmling, Colorado to be closer to his daughter Jenessa and his grandkids. He was able to take his carpentry skills and build a successful business. Bill was very active in the Kremmling community and his church volunteering to help those in need.

Bill leaves behind his mother Jean Workman, father Les Waltermann (Debbie), daughter Jenessa Watermann, grandchildren Lucas, Kylee, Madison, Konner, Henley and Hayden, sisters Lori (John) Froemke, Shannan (Jason) Sorby, Tony (Dan) Kiely, Lynn Mendez and brother Allan (Susan) Curbow. Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins Nieces & Nephews. A celebration of life will be held this Spring at Kremmling Community Church. In Lieu of flowers the family has asked that you donate either to the Kremmling Community church of Kremmling Public Library Program in memory of Bill.

When you think of Bill, celebrate the good memories you have of him!

Remember that life can be fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest!