March is Beef month in Colorado

March officially kicks off BEEF Month in Colorado. In recognition of the impact that Colorado’s beef industry has on the state, the Colorado Beef Council (CBC) is encouraging consumers, beef producers, retailers, food service, and other supply chain partners to celebrate with free promotional materials that help promote beef.

Over the past three years, communities and businesses throughout Colorado have taken time during March to celebrate the nutritional, environmental, economic, and cultural contributions the beef industry provides the state. In fact, the celebrations have taken on a life of their own.

“It’s amazing to see the turnout for community events during Beef Month gatherings,” says CBC Chair John Scanga. “Not only do they celebrate their local culture, but they also have barbecues and almost every one raises an amazing amount of money for local charities and causes – it’s amazing,” he adds.

Cattle ranching and beef production alone contribute more than $3.4 billion in cash receipts to Colorado’s agricultural industry, the second-largest economic sector in the state. Agriculture provides Colorado with more than 195,000 jobs and generates $47 billion in direct and indirect economic activity annually.

To supplement the multitude of beef-centered celebrations planned across the state, CBC is offering individuals, groups, retailers, and restaurants promotional materials at cobeef.com. Click on the ‘Learn More’ button on the bottom of the home page to order – free of charge – bumper and window stickers, flags, and banners

Find links to valuable beef resources, infographics, and videos, access the Beef Gear Store, an online apparel shop that benefits the industry-backed Beef Sticks for Backpacks organization which provides quality, high-protein beef sticks to school backpack programs across Colorado.

CBC Executive Director Todd Inglee points out, “During crazy times, it’s encouraging that communities and neighborhoods across the state band together and celebrate what makes Colorado great – good food and good people.” Inglee adds, “Beef Month is a great opportunity to reach out and do something together – do something that helps others…that’s what Colorado’s beef industry does best.”

Other tools on CBC’s website are geared toward promoting beef and enhancing ‘Colorado BEEF Month’ events. These include an extensive beef recipe catalog, alongside information for consumers, retailers, and restaurants about cooking beef, and how beef can be part of a healthy diet.

Don’t forget Colorado’s beef producers during BEEF month – scroll through CBC’s producer profiles and search the Local Beef Directory where consumers can find links to over 100 ranches that have direct marketing programs.