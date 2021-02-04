Mark B. Curry 1924-2021

In loving memory of Mark B. Curry, Jr., 96, of Payson, Arizona, who passed away on January 14, 2021.



Born on September 6, 1924 at the Sheephorn Ranch in Radium, Colorado to Mark B. Curry, Sr. and Helen Curry, Mark had an interest in helping others and aspired to be a veterinarian after graduating from Kremmling High School. His plans were cut short after his father became ill and he returned home to help on the ranch. On December 28, 1952, he married Beverly Ann Coffee, had four children and remained at her side for 37 years until her passing on June 2, 1989.

In 1962, Mark began working on the Geesen Ranch in Agate, Colorado and was a pioneer in the cattle industry. He was the first to breed and bring the limousine cattle lineage to North America in 1968 and a live calf in 1969. During this time, he also started the 4-H club and was a leader in the livestock area and a coach to the youth livestock judging team for Elbert County. Moving to Fairplay in 1969, Mark continued ranching on the McNulty Charolais Ranch and remained an active leader in 4-H. In 1972, Mark became a State Water Commissioner of Colorado, receiving an award for his outstanding work on September 3, 1992. He later retired to Buena Vista to enjoy gardening, cooking and time with his family.



Mark found love later in life when he reconnected with Rebecca “Peg” Wright at a class reunion.



He spent 7 years with her until she passed away on April 15, 2000. The marriage to Peg added a stepson and stepdaughter and their families.



He married Velva Rathbun on July 10, 2002 adding 2 stepsons and their families. They spent winters at Tonto Basin, AZ and summers in Nathrop, CO.



Mark enjoyed his family and extended families, many friends, and taking many trips across the country to visit them. His hobbies included fishing, playing cards, his brothers kids and grandkids rodeo events, collecting artifacts, bird watching and gardening.



Survived by his wife, Velva Curry, and four children, Debra Pierce-McMurray (Bob), Butte, MT., Vickie Roberts (Ron), Butte, MT, Mark R. Curry of Cotapaxi, CO and Gwen Musselman of Tucson, AZ., stepdaughter Tanny Cooper (Tom) of Canon City, CO, daughter-in-law Connie Wright, stepsons Brian Rathbun (Jennifer) of Las Vegas, NV, Eric Rathbun (Janet) of Brook Port, IL, brother Richard Curry and his wife Marilyn, sister of Hotchkiss, CO, and sisters-in-law Dorothy Lewing and Patty Curry, brothers-in-law Wilbur Vincent, Joe Rice

(Linda), sisters-in-law Norma Flynn and Roberta Meyer (LeRoy), 17 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Helen Curry, brothers Frank Curry and Harold Curry and wives Beverly Ann Curry and Peg Wright. A Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date.