Grand County, CO.

The Grand County Coroner’s Office has identified the individual who died near

Parshall, CO on Friday, June 26, 2020.



The decedent is identified as 56-year-old John Masterson; he is listed as a Grand

County resident.



An autopsy was performed with the following results:

Mr. Masterson died of Natural causes due to a sudden cardiac death and

Incidental COVID-19 positivity (He DID NOT die from Covid-19).