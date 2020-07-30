Grand County, CO.
The Grand County Coroner’s Office has identified the individual who died near
Parshall, CO on Friday, June 26, 2020.
The decedent is identified as 56-year-old John Masterson; he is listed as a Grand
County resident.
An autopsy was performed with the following results:
Mr. Masterson died of Natural causes due to a sudden cardiac death and
Incidental COVID-19 positivity (He DID NOT die from Covid-19).
