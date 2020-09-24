Meet the County Candidate Series

September 22 was National Voter Registration Day and Grand County Clerk and Recorder Sara Rosene encourages all eligible voters to register or update their registration at govotecolorado. com. Mail-in ballots will be sent October 9. Ballots can be picked up from the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, starting October 2. Please call the office at 970-725-3065 to have your ballot pulled before arrival.



All completed and signed ballots need to be returned to the Clerk by November 3. Voters are encouraged to use drop boxes. Drop boxes are found at the CSU Extension Hall in Kremmling, the Grand County Administrative Building in Hot Sulphur Springs, the Town Halls in Granby and Grand Lake, and the Grand Park Community Recreation Center in Fraser.



To help voters prepare, the Grand Gazette is running a 6-week meet the candidate series. Those vying for county-elected positions will be featured each week as they answer a question. In 2020, Grand County voters will have the opportunity to vote for a District 1 Commissioner candidate, a District 2 Commissioner candidate, and a Treasurer/Public Trustee Candidate. The Clerk and Recorder drew for the order in which candidates would occur on the ballot, and the Gazette will feature candidate responses in that same order.



District 1 Commissioner 1 candidates are Republican incumbent Richard Cimino, and independent candidates Travis Wildeboer and James Newberry. District 2 Commissioner candidates are: Republican incumbent Merrit Linke and Democrat Shanna Ganne. The Treasurer election has two candidates running for the seat recently vacated mid-term by Christina Whitmer. Republican candidate Frank DeLay and Democrat candidate Teri Tanton. Currently, Tanton is serving as Treasurer.

Click on photo to view candidates’ responses:

Commissioner District 1 candidates

Richard D. Cimino Travis Wildeboer James Newberry

Commissioner District 2 candidates

Merrit Linke Shanna Ganne

Treasurer Candidates