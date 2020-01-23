Middle Park Fair & Rodeo board makes moves to become self-sustainable

welcomes Shea Meeks as new new board member

The Middle Park Fair & Rodeo welcomed Shea Meeks of Kremmling, Colorado to its board at their last meeting, January 13. He joins Dakota Docheff, Carol Culbreath, Holly Hester, Cale Smiley, Christy Horn and Tonya French. The board can have a total of 10 members from Grand and Summit Counties. To apply: email [email protected] gmail.com.



In order to become sustainable the MPFR board has gained permission from their governing body, the Grand County Commissioners, to seek their own liquor licenses. Most recently, the MPFR board has been reliant on the Kremmling Chamber for liquor licensing at events. The board hoped this could be profitable for both groups, but learned that profit-sharing was not allowed under regulations governing liquor licenses. With this in mind, the MPFR board moved forward to hold some of their own liquor licenses.



The MPFR board has also shown resourcefulness and an entrepreneurial spirit to help raise funds for the fair through events and attractions.

Their current line-up includes –

Ski Joring Exhibition -date is still being finalized



The Fairboard is working with ski joring enthusiasts, Aj Pestello, to bring a ski joring exhibition to Kremmling at the end of February. Ski Joring is a competition where a horse and rider pull a skier at a fast pace through a course that has gates, jumps and rings. The skier is timed through the course, and penalties are assessed by missing gates or jumps, and by missing or dropping the baton or any of the rings. The venue is set for the fairgrounds, and will will be the first event the fairboard will hold their own liquor license.

March 21 – Snowmobile Poker Run Run

The 12th annual MPFR snowmobile poker run is organized by Amy Mahon and hosted by the Peak Ranch. The beginning of the course, which is near Mile Marker #163 on US 40 near Rabbit Ears Pass. The entry fee is $10 per hand or six hands for $50. The course will be prepared by personnel from the Peak Ranch. For more details, call Amy Mahon at (970) 531-2561 or e-mail [email protected]

May 2 – Kentucky Derby Party

The Kentucky Derby Party was an event many looked forward to in the Kremmling community but lapsed for awhile. The MPFR hopes to bring back the fun and excitement of the Derby Party, and they are adding a little more excitement to everything! They will also be organizing Kremmling’s own Kentucky Derby Race, and encourage everyone to get those jockeys ready. Be sure to mark your calendars, and ladies order your Derby hat now!

June (day to be determined)- Monster Truck Rally

The sounds of engines roaring and the sights of big tires bounding over jumps and obstacles could become a reality for Kremmling audiences. The MPFR is currently ironing out details with ?? to bring the event to Kremmling.

July 31-August 9 – Middle Park Fair & Rodeo

The 105th MPFR is held the first full week of August and will hold all the classic events and some new ones. The MPFR board is still in its planning stages and welcomes volunteers and new ideas.

August 15 – Demolition Derby

Derby action will return the fairgrounds with a new producer, Rocky Mountain Derby Promotions. The action is expected to be similar to previous years and the MPFR board is planning for the same sponsorship levels.