Middle Park Health Announces New Orthopaedic Partnership with Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery

Middle Park Health (MPH) is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery (VSON) to deliver superior orthopaedic care to Grand County residents and visitors by facilitating the continued growth of MPH’s orthopaedics program.



Middle Park Health’s vision is to provide high-quality, viable healthcare to our community. With this new partnership, MPH will continue to offer orthopaedic services treating shoulder, elbow, hand, wrist, hip, knee, ankle, spine, and foot conditions, with a dynamic team of renowned specialists.

VSON’s surgical team brings comprehensive experience in all facets of orthopaedic medicine. Their physicians are among the most experienced fellowship-trained doctors in sports medicine and orthopaedic surgery. In-fact, six of their doctors serve the prestigious US Ski Team.

Treatment options will include joint injections, ligament reconstruction, joint replacements, orthopaedic trauma, and treatment of sports injuries.



Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery has served the Summit and Eagle County communities for over 40 years, currently offering orthopaedic services at their clinics in Frisco, Vail, and Edwards.

“We could not be more excited about the partnership between Middle Park Health and Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery,” said John Polikandriotis, CEO of VSON.

“It was important for us to find an orthopaedic partner who brings the most experienced providers in the field, an outstanding reputation, community values, and a true desire to provide exemplary care to our county,” said Derek Ortner, COO of Middle Park Health. “We are fortunate to have found a partner that will bring the highest-trained specialists to Grand County. As Grand County’s comprehensive healthcare system, it is essential for us to bring the caliber of providers that VSON has to offer.”

As a starting point to the partnership, MPH and VSON are actively recruiting for an orthopaedic surgeon who will live and work in Grand County full-time. In addition, VSON surgeons will be visiting the Middle Park Health-Granby Campus regularly to provide sub-specialty services.



“We are excited to enter into this new partnership to provide a wide range of orthopaedic and sports medicine services to our community residents and visitors. VSON shares our vision of providing top quality care, close to home,” said Jason Cleckler, CEO of MPH.



Please join us in welcoming Vail-Summit Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery to the Grand County community.

