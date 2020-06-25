Kremmling Chamber Business of the Month

by Tara Sharp,

Executive Director, Kremmling Area Chamber of Commerce



We are so excited to announce that our June Business Of The Month goes out to Middle Park Health! During this pandemic we are so thankful to have Middle Park Health here in our community!



Middle Park Health (MPH) is proud to serve as the premiere comprehensive medical provider in our community. MPH has provided healthcare to Grand County for over 80 years! We now offer services in 6 locations across Grand and Jackson Counties. Our story began in Kremmling. We now offer the following services in Kremmling: Emergency Services, Urgent Care, Family Practice Clinic, Rehabilitation Services, Nutrition Services, Extended Care, Inpatient Care, Mental Health and Patient Navigation Services, Laboratory, Diagnostic Imaging Services, Management of Assisted Living Center, Wellness and Personal Training Services.



In 1933 Dr. Archer Sudan established Kremmling Memorial Hospital, and for many years it operated under the name Middle Park Hospital. In 1944, Dr. Sudan and Dr. Ernest Ceriani joined together to establish the Middle Park Medical Association. At the beginning, you could find Dr. Ceriani’s home, clinic, and the entirety of the Kremmling Hospital on site. In the decades following this humble beginning, Kremmling Memorial Hospital continued to expand to better serve the surrounding communities. Today, Kremmling Memorial Hospital District operates under the name Middle Park Health, formally Middle Park Medical Center. MPH- Kremmling is designated a Critical Access Hospital, and boasts the first Level IV trauma center in the state. To further address continuing population growth, the hospital’s publicly-elected board of trustees finalized construction of a second facility

in Granby in 2013. That same year MPH contracted with the North Park Medical Center in Walden to offer services to this region. Middle Park Health is proud to reflect a growing array of services for our multi-county communities. We may have grown since Drs. Sudan and Ceriani first started practicing in Kremmling, but we’re proud to say we haven’t lost sight of their vision. We still provide a wide variety of high quality health care locally. We still support and encourage the physical, emotional, and spiritual health of our community; more than anything, we practice medicine with passion, respect, integrity, dedication, and excellence.



Middle Park Health has several exciting things happening in 2020.

The construction of the new hospital in Kremmling will begin this summer! We are planning on breaking ground in the next couple weeks. This new space will be approximately 14,000 square feet.



It will house the emergency room to include private treatment rooms, family practice clinic, laboratory, Xray and CT. We are very excited for this brand-new, beautiful space.

MPH also has construction plans in Granby. We will be adding two additions to the existing Granby facility. One addition will be an expansion of surgical services and inpatient rooms. The other addition will be for clinic services.



MPH employs over 250 people and has 6 different locations: Kremmling, Granby, Grand Lake, Fraser, Winter Park and Walden. The organization now has a state of the art Operating Room in Granby, a full time general surgeon and orthopedic surgeon, and several specialists who visit our Granby Facility for clinic and surgical services, providing surgical services 4-5 days per week. MPH was the first hospital in Colorado to offer 100% opioid free anesthesia to all our patients. MPH has a nonprofit foundation- Middle Park Medical Foundation (MPMF). MPMF raises money to fund staff and community education, expansion of services at MPH and other community healthcare needs. We are currently raising funds to open an oncology and infusion center right here in Grand County!



Our favorite part of doing business in Kremmling is the opportunity to be a part of this amazing community. There is such a strong sense of community here, still having that small town feel. We have been a part of this community for over 80 years. Our medical providers often comment on how nice it is to watch the children you have come to know as family and friends grow up. We frequently have the opportunity to care for entire families- grandparents, parents and children.



Thank you Kremmling and all of Grand County for giving us the opportunity to care for you and yours!



On behalf of the Kremmling Area Chamber of Commerce we want to thank you for being an outstanding business in our community, we are so thankful for all that you do!!!