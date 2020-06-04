Middle Park Medical Foundation donates BASH money to hospital

by Marissa Lorenz

The Middle Park Medical Foundation (MPMF) officially presented a check in the amount of $66,251 to the Kremmling Memorial Hospital District Board of Directors and Middle Park Health CEO Jason Cleckler last Thursday.



Foundation Board Members Sue Coburn, Frank Delay, and Chris Sammons were in attendance to donate the proceeds of the 5th Annual Spring BASH to the KMHD Board. In just a few years, BASH has grown into the Foundation’s largest fundraising event, expanding in both size and success. And this year’s event, which was fortunate to have taken place just prior to Colorado’s COVID-related restrictions prohibiting events of any significant size, continued that trend.



The celebration was held March 7 at Granby’s new River Run RV Resort and featured silent and live auctions, catered dinner, live music, and a dance floor. There were 36 sponsors and over 50 individual and business donors from the mountain region and the Front Range. The event sold out and bidding was generous, achieving the highest night-of giving yet. Monies raised included $19,050 for scholarships and $47,201.04 for expanding oncology and infusion services.



Although he had attended as a guest two years before, the event was the first for Andy Radzavich in his new role as full-time executive director of the Foundation. He joined the Foundation staff in January and was thrown right into event planning.



“I really like the way BASH flows,” he recounts. “It already feels like a traditional event. The energy– and the auctioneer in his pink shirt– really bring a unique atmosphere where everyone is enjoying themselves and hitting the cause. Everyone knows what they’re there for. They are opening up, donating, and giving back in support of health care in Grand County. We want to continue that tradition.”



Radzavich and Tiffany Freitag, Assistant Director of the Foundation, are both especially proud of the scholarship funds raised. “The monies go to three types of scholarships,” Freitag explains, “for employees, community members, and high school students with an interest in health care.”

The Foundation just awarded a total of $10,500 to 2020 graduates from both West Grand and Middle Park High Schools. (There were no applicants this year from North Park HS, whose students are also eligible.) $10,000 has also been awarded to Middle Park Health employees seeking to further their education. “We hope that, by investing in our employees, they will continue to help provide the best medical care to our local community,” says Freitag.



Radzavich notes that it is already time to start planning again for next year, hoping to continue to grow the event. The Foundation had hoped to add a few new fundraising events this year as well, though planning has been a challenge with the uncertainties of the COVID impact. “If we can do it safely and responsibly,” he says, “we would like to add a fun family event and a golf tournament.”



“I’m really excited about the potentials for growth in the community, in the hospital, and in the Foundation,” Andy continues, reflecting on his time in his new position. “This job, working with the Foundation, its Board, and the community, is not only fun, it’s effective and benefiting to the community. I’m excited to do more.”



For more information on the Foundation, visit MiddleParkHealth. org.