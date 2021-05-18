Celebration of Life, May 15

A Celebration of Life for Mr. Mike Wilson will be held on Saturday, May 15 at 4:30 p.m. at the West Grand High School.



Family, friends and community members are invited to attend the memorial in the bleachers outside. Light refreshments and desserts will be follow.



The observatory will be dedicated to Mike Wilson and will be open to the public. Free star gazing will be available that night pending clear skies.



If you wish to speak at the memorial please email [email protected]